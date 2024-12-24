Crocodile Dundee' star reptile dies at 90 years old

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

(AFP) The Australian crocodile who featured in the hit film Crocodile Dundee has died at the age of 90, the zoo where he lived said Tuesday.

Burt, a five-meter-long reptile, died "peacefully," according to a statement from the Darwin Aquarium, where he lived in Crocosaurus Cove.

"Burt's life story is one of strength, resilience and a personality as bold as the Top End itself," as the Australian Northern Territory is known.

The reptile was captured in a Northern Territory river in the 1980s before becoming "one of the world's most recognizable crocodiles," the aquarium said.

"Burt was truly unique. He wasn't just a crocodile, he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures," it added.

Burt appeared in a scene in Crocodile Dundee when American reporter Sue Charleton (played by Linda Kozlowski), is attacked by a crocodile while filling her water bottle, and is rescued by Mick Dundee (Paul Hogan).

After the film, Burt's fame remained in the public eye for his supposed psychic abilities, predicting election and sports results... albeit with dubious results.