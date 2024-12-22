Basketball
Tatum annihilates Bulls and LeBron James topples Kings
The Mavericks, playing without Luka Doncic, got revenge against the Clippers. The Cavaliers added another victory, and the Heat fell in an intra-state duel against the Magic.
There were surprises in the NBA on a day in which 12 games were played. The teams at the top each of the conferences added another win to their record and thus extend their leads and got closer to the Playoffs, even though there are still a few months left for teams to jockey for position.
One of the teams getting closer to playoff contention with each passing day is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The squad led by Kenny Atkinson beat the Philadelphia 76ers (126-99) in Ohio, with six players surpassing scoring in double digits. Darius Garland, with 26 points, and Evan Mobley, with a double-double (22 points and 13 rebounds), neutralized the 27 points scored by Tyrese Maxey.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings (103-99) at the always complicated Golden 1 Center. Unlike the last head-to-head between the two, the purple and gold struggled to achieve the victory, facing a strong team performance from the Kings. LeBron James, with 32 points, and Anthony Davis, with a double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds), invalidated De'Aaron Fox's 31 points and Domantas Sabonis' great game (19 points and 19 rebounds).
The latter was not the only intra-state duel, The Orlando Magic did not let the Miami Heat storm the Kia Center (121-114) thanks, in large part, to the 35 points scored by Cole Anthony, even though he came off the bench. The New York Knicks defeated the team with the worst record in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans (93-104). And the Milwaukee Bucks forgot all about their loss to the Cavaliers and beat the Washington Wizards.
The Dallas Mavericks, without Luka Doncic, took their revenge against the Los Angeles Clippers, a franchise they defeated (113-97) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Eight Mavs players scored 10 points or more. The Boston Celtics, who won their seventh game in their last 10, bested the Chicago Bulls, who succumbed to the might of the defending champions, 123-98. Jayson Tatum was dominant, putting up a triple-double (43 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists).
NBA scores:
Atlanta Hawks 112-128 Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans 93-104 New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves 103-113 Golden State Warriors
Chicago Bulls 98-123 Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks 113-97 Los Angeles Clippers
Orlando Magic 121-114 Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets 94-105 Utah Jazz
Milwaukee Bucks 112-101 Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers 126-99 Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio Spurs 114-94 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 125-133 Detroit Pistons