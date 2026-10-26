Chris Brown sentenced to eight months in prison for causing ‘grievous bodily harm’ to music producer

Musical artist Chris Brown was sentenced by a court in the United Kingdom to eight months in prison for assaulting music producer Abraham “Abe” Diaw at a well-known London club three years ago.

In May 2025, the singer, the former partner of singer Rihanna, was arrested in Manchester after being accused of causing "grievous bodily harm" to Diaw. At that time, was released on bail.

On Monday, the investigating judge in the case, Tony Baumgartner, ruled that "neither a fine nor community service could reflect the seriousness of the repeated acts of violence" committed by Brown.

"Violence of this kind in a crowded nightclub is serious," the judge emphasized.

The eight-month prison sentence has been suspended pending the rapper's appeal, which must be accepted by a British appeals court.

The incidents for which Brown was found guilty occurred on Feb. 19, 2023, at the Tape club in London. The venue's security cameras recorded the moment when the rapper assaulted Diaw with a bottle of tequila, striking him four times in the head and once on the shoulder. The music producer suffered several cuts and injuries.

During the trial, Brown pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause serious bodily injury to Diaw.

The rapper has been involved in other legal controversies. He was found guilty of assaulting Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time, prior to the 2009 Grammy Awards. In 2012, he was involved in an altercation at a nightclub with Canadian rapper Drake, during which French basketball star Tony Parker was injured. A few years later, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan in Washington in 2014.

In July, Brown was found liable by a Los Angeles jury in a civil lawsuit stemming from the attack by one of his dogs on his then-housekeeper María Ávila, which occurred in December 2020 at his residence in Tarzana, Calif. As a result, Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, must pay $12.9 million in damages for negligence.