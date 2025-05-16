Chris Brown, arrested in England for an alleged assault in a nightclub

Published by Víctor Mendoza 16 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) U.S. singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday in Manchester and charged with "grievous bodily harm" in connection with the alleged assault of a music producer at a London nightclub in 2023, according to police in the British capital.

The R&B star, known for his past relationship with Rihanna and a history of violence allegations, was taken into custody early Thursday at a hotel in the northwestern English city of Manchester.

He is scheduled to appear before a British court this Friday. Authorities said he is charged with “serious intentional injury” in connection with “an assault that allegedly occurred at a venue in London’s Hanover Square on February 19, 2023.”

According to the tabloid The Sun, music producer Abe Diaw accused Brown of assaulting him that night at Tape nightclub, located in Hanover Square in London’s upscale Mayfair district.

The artist allegedly threw a bottle at the producer’s head and then assaulted him while he was on the ground.

The singer, who launched his career in the 2000s and has sold tens of millions of records worldwide, was reportedly on tour in the United Kingdom at the time.

Brown is set to begin a new world tour next month, with approximately ten concerts planned in the UK throughout June and July.

Background

The singer has faced multiple allegations of violence in the past. Notably, he was found guilty of assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, prior to the 2009 Grammy Awards.

As a result of the incident, Rihanna was forced to miss the music industry’s annual gala.

In 2012, she was involved in an altercation at a nightclub with Canadian singer Drake, during which French basketball star Tony Parker was injured.

A few years later he pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan in Washington in 2014.

The documentary "Chris Brown: A History of Violence," which aired on October 27, 2024, on the media conglomerate’s Investigation Discovery channel, chronicles the allegations made against the American R&B singer over the years.

Brown’s lawyers claimed in the lawsuit that the documentary accuses their client of "heinous acts, including sexual assault," and presents manipulated evidence that was discredited in court and ultimately dismissed as baseless.