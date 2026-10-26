Eric Bauza, the modern voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dies at age 46

Voice actor Eric Bauza, an Emmy winner and the modern voice of "Looney Tunes" characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at age 46. His family announced the news on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a statement posted on his official Instagram account, where they reported that he passed away suddenly.

According to Los Angeles County coroner's records reviewed by Variety, Bauza died at home from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

His agent, Judy Coppage, described him as a unique and versatile voice, beloved by everyone who knew him and worked with him.

A career spanning hundreds of roles

Born in Scarborough, Toronto, on Dec. 7, 1979, and of Filipino descent, Bauza was one of the successors to Mel Blanc, the legendary original voice actor for the characters. In addition to Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, he voiced Porky, Pepe Le Pew, Marvin the Martian, Elmer Fudd, Claudius the Rooster, Tweety and the Road Runner.

He also appeared in "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Puss in Boots," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Looney Tunes," "Bob's Burgers" and "Teen Titans Go!." His IMDb page lists more than 400 credits.

As he himself told NBC News in 2021, the first person of color to voice Bugs Bunny, a fact that generated a huge response within the Asian American community.

Awards and upcoming projects

He won several Emmy Awards for his work, including for "Looney Tunes Cartoons." He was also the first winner of the Children's and Family Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program. His voice will be featured in the film "Coyote vs. Acme," which premiered this year. At the time of his death, he was in pre-production on "Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical," in which he was set to play Daffy Duck, and on "The Dragon Masters."

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, whom he married in 2016, and a son.