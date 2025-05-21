Singer Chris Brown, charged with assault in the UK, is released on bail

Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de mayo, 2025

Musician Chris Brown was released on bail this Wednesday by a London court, where he is facing charges over an assault at a nightclub in the capital two years ago. After posting $5.6 million in bail, the American artist is now free to begin his tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Brown was arrested last week at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, while he was touring in the UK. He is accused of committing an "unprovoked attack" on music producer Abraham "Abe" Diaw at the bar of the Tape nightclub.

According to the prosecutor, the singer repeatedly hit him with a bottle and "chased him to another area of the club, where the victim was repeatedly punched and kicked [by Chris Brown]" and another person.

Another American was charged over the episode: music producer and rapper Omololu Akinlolu, known as Hoody Baby.

Chris Brown, who rose to R&B stardom at just 19 and has sold millions of records, has been involved in several legal controversies in the United States.

In 2009, he was convicted of beating his then-partner Rihanna, who had to cancel her appearance at the Grammy Awards ceremony due to injuries sustained.