Trump lashes out at Norway after failing to win Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump harshly attacked Norway during a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, after the Norwegian Nobel Committee once again excluded him from the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump claimed that Norway "sucks," described it as a "s*** house country," and declared that he did not want to accept Norwegian immigrants.

The remarks come less than two weeks before the midterms and show the extent to which the president views the Nobel Prize not as a diplomatic honor, but as yet another institution dominated by an elite that refuses to acknowledge his achievements.

An affront Trump won't forget

Trump has made it clear since his return to the White House in January 2025 that he aspires to the Nobel Peace Prize. This year, however, the committee selected South African jurist and former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, a decision the president called "disgraceful" and "embarrassing."

"I settled eight wars and I got two more coming," Trump told the crowd, referring to Iran and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The president has long maintained that his role in de-escalating conflicts and applying pressure on Iran deserved international recognition.

Oslo's response

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide responded on Monday by noting that the committee is independent of the Norwegian government.

"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," he told public broadcaster NRK.