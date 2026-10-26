Pope Leo XIV will travel to Argentina, Peru and Uruguay after undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Pope Leo XIV will visit South America in November, as scheduled, despite having undergone surgery for lung cancer a few weeks ago.

The Vatican confirmed that the pontiff will travel to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Nov. 6 to 17, as his recovery is going well and there are "no medical reasons" preventing him from carrying out his upcoming schedule.

"The Holy See Press Office confirms that Pope Leo XIV's apostolic journey to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, scheduled for November 6–17, 2026, will proceed according to the previously published itinerary," the Vatican stated.

"The surgical procedure was performed successfully and without complications. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed that the disease was localized and that no additional cancer treatment is necessary. Taking into account his current clinical condition, as well as the results of the diagnostic tests and laboratory analyses performed, there are no contraindications that would prevent him from undertaking, as planned, his upcoming apostolic trip to Latin America," it added.

Robert Prevost issued a brief statement on the matter, noting that he is "filled with joy to return to the continent where I have spent so many moments of my life." The pope served as a missionary and bishop in Peru, a country of which he holds citizenship.

On Oct. 13, Leo XIV underwent surgery for lung cancer at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy. After the operation, he remained hospitalized for several days, all of them on a general ward. On Oct. 17 he was discharged and resumed his activities.