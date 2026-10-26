Anthropic prepares for IPO in deal that could break historical records

The technology company Anthropic, developer of the artificial intelligence assistant Claude, filed the necessary paperwork on Monday to go public for the first time, in a deal that could become the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

According to Just the News, the San Francisco-based company could make its debut on Wall Street in November, potentially surpassing the record set by SpaceX, which raised approximately $86 billion in its June IPO.

In an official statement, Anthropic confirmed that it filed its registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer Class A common stock. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, although it has not yet determined the price or the number of shares it will offer for sale.

The offering comes at a time of strong growth in the artificial intelligence industry, but also amid high costs associated with developing advanced models and the infrastructure needed to operate them.

Estimated revenue of $16.3 billion during the first half of 2026

According to financial documents cited by Axios, Anthropic reported revenue of approximately $16.3 billion during the first six months of 2026, but incurred net losses of about $80.7 billion during that same period, largely related to accounting adjustments in the valuation of financial instruments.

Despite these figures, estimates published by financial media outlets place the company's potential valuation between $1.5 and $2 trillion. The offering could raise up to $100 billion, although these amounts have not yet been officially confirmed.

The IPO is also taking place amid an intense debate over the risks of artificial intelligence. Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, has warned about the potential consequences of the rapid development of increasingly powerful systems and has advocated for stronger safety measures.

If it goes through, the deal would mark one of the largest IPOs in history and would test investors' interest in funding the expansion of artificial intelligence, in a market where tech companies are competing to develop more advanced systems, despite their enormous capital requirements.