Ten foreign nationals accused of illegally voting in federal elections in North Carolina are arrested

Authorities arrested 10 foreign nationals accused of voting illegally in several federal elections in North Carolina, following a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported.

The arrests took place on Oct. 14 and 15. Among those arrested are nine legal permanent residents and one undocumented immigrant, according to the official statement.

The defendants are from El Salvador, Germany, Jamaica, Haiti, Canada, Panama and Montenegro. According to DHS, they are charged with crimes related to foreign nationals voting in federal elections and, in several cases, falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register as voters.

Official information indicates that some of those under investigation may have participated in several elections over the course of several years. One of the individuals arrested, a German national, is accused of having voted in seven general elections between 2008 and 2024, while another, also a German national, is alleged to have participated in eight general elections between 2004 and 2024, in addition to the 2008 primaries.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Ellis Boyle, stated that the right to vote is one of the fundamental rights of U.S. citizens and warned that authorities will continue to investigate possible election violations.