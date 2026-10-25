A shooting in Florida leaves at least 12 people injured, six of them children

A shooting in what the Florida Police described as "an altercation between individuals" at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee left at least 12 people injured, six of them children. Investigators are searching for "two or three suspects," although, for now, the situation remains quite unclear, according to authorities.

According to the latest statement from the Tallahassee Police Department, at least three people have "serious injuries"—one of whom is in critical condition— while one of the people treated by medical personnel, a grandmother, was not struck by a bullet.

The city's police chief, Lawrence Revell, explained that, apparently, a physical altercation occurred before shots were fired during Homecoming Week at Florida A&M University, when students and alumni were gathering in Tallahassee for the annual celebrations.

"Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, who are facing the devastating impact of this violence. It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among the injured. In the moments immediately following the shooting, and before the area was fully secured, our officers put their own safety at risk to rescue the victims and transport them to the hospital. Their actions were truly heroic and reflect the courage and compassion our officers bring to this community every day. While our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to providing answers to these families. We ask anyone with information to contact us and help us achieve this."

According to Revell, "The Police Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, and detectives are working to clarify the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible."