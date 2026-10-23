Births in the country fell in 2025, and the fertility rate reached a historic low

The country recorded 3,612,012 births in 2025, a decline of less than 1% compared to the 3,628,934 recorded in 2024, according to a report published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), an agency under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report Births in the United States, 2025, authored by Brady E. Hamilton and Michelle J. K. Osterman, also notes that the total fertility rate fell by 1%, from 53.8 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 in 2024 to 53.2 in 2025, the lowest level on record, according to the report.

The data show differences in birth trends based on the mothers' ages. Between 2024 and 2025, fertility rates declined among women aged 10 to 29, increased among those aged 30 to 44, and remained unchanged among those aged 45 to 49.

Decline in birth rates among women under 30

The birth rate among adolescents aged 15 to 19 fell by 7%, dropping from 12.6 to 11.7 births per 1,000 women in that age group. Among women aged 20 to 24, the rate fell by 6%, from 55.8 to 52.3, while among those aged 25 to 29, it decreased by 4%, from 89.5 to 85.7.

A decrease was also recorded among girls aged 10 to 14, whose rate fell from 0.2 to 0.1 births per 1,000 women.

In contrast, the rate increased among women aged 30 to 34, from 93.7 to 96.3 per 1,000, a 3% increase. In the 35- to 39-year-old age group, it rose by 2%, from 54.3 to 55.2, while among women aged 40 to 44, it rose from 12.7 to 12.8, an increase of 1%.

The rate for women aged 45 to 49 remained stable at 1.1 births per 1,000 women.