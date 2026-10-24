The Knicks and the Spurs suffer their second loss and remain winless in the NBA
The day featured standout performances, such as Jayson Tatum's 36 points to lead Boston to its first win and Amen Thompson's game-sealing block on Victor Wembanyama to secure Houston's 114-110 victory.
The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs began the new NBA season with two consecutive losses, after falling on Friday to the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets, respectively. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miami Heat also fell to 0-2 after losing at home to the Detroit Pistons.
The day featured standout performances, such as Jayson Tatum's 36 points to propel Boston's first win and Amen Thompson's game-sealing block on Victor Wembanyama to secure Houston's 114-110 victory.
Amen Thompson stops Wembanyama
The Spurs stumbled again in front of their home crowd, losing 114-110 to the Rockets, following their season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Frenchman Victor Wembanyama improved on his performance from the season opener and led San Antonio's offense with 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. All five starters scored in double digits, but the bench contributed only 21 points.
Houston found its leading offensive threat in Turkish player Alperen Sengün, who scored 29 points, while Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson each contributed 20.
Thompson also made the defensive play that sealed the game. With the Rockets leading 112-100 and just three seconds left on the clock, Wembanyama received the ball in the paint, turned to attempt a layup and was met with a monumental block by the Houston guard.
Despite being 23 centimeters shorter than the French center, Thompson managed to prevent the basket and secure the Rockets' second victory.
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Tatum leads Boston to first win
The Knicks, the reigning champions according to the information provided, also suffered their second consecutive loss, falling 107-103 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Jayson Tatum was the star of the game with 36 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. The small forward took charge of Boston's offense after a lackluster debut in the loss to Detroit.
Tatum, who missed much of last season due to a torn Achilles tendon, scored nine points in the fourth quarter, when the Knicks closed the gap to just one point after starting the quarter down by 12.
Paul George and Neemias Queta joined Tatum with 15 points each. For the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns led the scoring with 22 points, while captain Jalen Brunson added 19.
Antetokounmpo can't prevent another Miami loss
Detroit didn't need a particularly standout performance from its star player, Cade Cunningham, who finished with 16 points and eight assists, though he also committed seven turnovers.
Power forward John Collins took over the offensive lead for the Pistons with 23 points after All-Star center Jalen Duren left the game due to injury just 10 minutes into the contest.
With these results, the Knicks, Spurs, and Heat remain winless after their first two games of the season, a slow start that forces all three teams to seek a turnaround in their upcoming games.
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