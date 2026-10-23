Tom Skerritt, Tom Cruise's mentor and personal guide in 'Top Gun,' dies

Published October 23, 2026, 3:58 AM ET / Updated 4:00 AM ET

Actor Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in films such as Alien (1979) and Top Gun (1986), died at the age of 93 in Seattle (Washington), where he lived, according to his family.

Before pursuing a career in acting, he served in the Air Force. This military experience was reflected in several of the films in which he appeared.

In Top Gun, Skerritt played Commander Mike Viper Metcalf, the chief instructor at the academy where the blockbuster's protagonist, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise), learned the art of flying the Air Force's fighter jets.

Throughout the film, Viper serves as a mentor to Maverick, as well as an emotional guide.

Skerritt co-starred in Alien alongside Sigourney Weaver and was the lead actor in the series Picket Fences (1992–1996).

He has appeared in other films, such as the horror movie Poltergeist III (1988) and the comedy Ted (2012), in which he plays himself.