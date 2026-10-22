JK Rowling vows to continue fighting against trans policies and funding legal action to defend women's rights

The author of “Harry Potter,” J.K. Rowling, reaffirmed her fight against trans activism and stated that she will continue to financially support women who turn to the courts to defend their rights. Her statements reignite a controversy she has had for years with LGBT activists and figures from the film franchise.

The British writer promised that she will continue to publicly express her opposition to trans activism and to fund legal actions for women who cannot afford to pay for legal proceedings to defend their rights.

"I will continue to speak out, I will continue to use my money to help women who otherwise could not afford to go to court," Rowling, 61, wrote in a lengthy essay published Wednesday on her website.

In the essay, the author also defended her stance on biological sex and its relationship to women's rights. "If a man can be a woman, there is no such thing as a woman," she stated.

"That may not matter to you personally, but it matters to millions of women who don't have the luxury of pretending that their sex doesn't matter. I remain on their side," she added.

Rowling has been at the center of controversy for years due to her views on biological sex and policies related to transgender people.