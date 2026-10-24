Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends men's participation in women's sports

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparked controversy after stating that her support for the inclusion of men in women's sports stems from the fact that she considers herself a "girl's girl."

The statement came during her appearance at the More Perfect University forum in Portland, Maine, where she accompanied Senate candidate Troy Jackson just days before the midterm elections.

During the Q&A session, a transgender student expressed the feeling that the Democratic Party viewed the issue as a "losing cause" and asked for the lawmaker's position. Ocasio-Cortez rejected that perception and argued that compromising the rights of the transgender community directly affects the rights of all other citizens.

"I support the rights of trans women because I'm a girl's girl," the congresswoman stated, drawing applause from the audience gathered at the city's State Theatre.

The conceptual debate over Title IX and protected spaces

In her remarks, Ocasio-Cortez argued that the Republican Party's stance on transgender athletes seeks to undermine the federal protections contained in Title IX, legislation passed in 1972 to ensure equal educational and athletic opportunities for women.

According to the left-wing lawmaker, challenges to the participation of transgender athletes in women's divisions go beyond athletic competition and affect women's ability to organize against abuse or assault on college campuses.

However, conservative groups and advocates for women's sports argue that the inclusion of men in women's competitions distorts the original purpose of Title IX, which was designed to protect equity based on biological sex and ensure privacy in locker rooms and gender-segregated spaces.

Debate in the context of the November election

The exchange reflected divergent positions in U.S. politics on sports regulation and gender identity. While the Republican caucus is pushing for state and federal regulations to preserve women's categories exclusively for biological women, sectors of the Democratic Party's left wing are promoting an unrestricted agenda.

The event in Maine is part of efforts to mobilize young voters ahead of the November 3 election, at a time when competitive balance and the future of women's sports categories remain central issues in the national public debate.