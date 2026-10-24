The head of intelligence warns that Iran has stepped up its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East

The Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned on Friday that Iran has "substantially" increased its efforts to attack U.S. personnel in the Middle East and other countries. The alert comes amid an increase in attacks by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia and tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"We have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel" Clayton stated in a memo sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a U.S. official. The document, initially reported by Axios, warns that Iranian plans to target U.S. citizens have reached an advanced stage.

"The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries," the memo states.

The warning comes after Washington ordered the evacuation of non-essential embassy personnel and their families from Saudi Arabia this week, in light of the deteriorating security situation.