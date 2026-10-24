The head of intelligence warns that Iran has stepped up its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East
The warning comes after Washington ordered non-essential embassy personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia this week, in light of the deteriorating security situation.
The Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned on Friday that Iran has "substantially" increased its efforts to attack U.S. personnel in the Middle East and other countries. The alert comes amid an increase in attacks by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia and tensions between Washington and Tehran.
"We have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel" Clayton stated in a memo sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a U.S. official. The document, initially reported by Axios, warns that Iranian plans to target U.S. citizens have reached an advanced stage.
World
Trump threatens to send ships off the coast of Cuba and Rubio calls on Cubans to ally themselves with the CIA
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
"The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries," the memo states.
The warning comes after Washington ordered the evacuation of non-essential embassy personnel and their families from Saudi Arabia this week, in light of the deteriorating security situation.
The U.S. had previously ordered the evacuation of non-essential personnel from the Gulf
A U.S. official explained that decisions regarding diplomatic personnel are based on an ongoing risk assessment.
This is not the first time Washington has ordered a reduction in its diplomatic presence in the region. The United States previously ordered the evacuation of non-essential personnel from the Gulf before the start of the war against Iran and took a similar measure again in
🛠 Do you think there is an error in this article?
If you think you have detected an error or inaccuracy, please let us know by filling out the following form. Your help allows us to improve!
Recommendations