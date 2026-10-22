DOJ formally charges Louise Lucas, Democratic senator from Virginia, with drug trafficking and money laundering

State Senator Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, was accused of playing a leading role in a criminal organization involved in marijuana trafficking, money laundering, fraud and firearms-related crimes.

In a statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Lucas, 82, was formally charged with committing these crimes.

The DOJ noted that the state senator, a member of the Democratic Party, looked out for her own interests rather than those of Virginia residents while holding public office.

"Louise Lucas has served in a position of public trust in the Commonwealth of Virginia for over three decades," said Attorney General Todd Blanche. "The charges alleged in this indictment reveal the behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve."

According to the court order, Lucas "led a criminal organization [known as ‘Lucas Enterprise’]" in which several of her relatives were involved. A network responsible for "the acquisition and distribution of 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and supervising the laundering of marijuana proceeds."

FBI Director Kash Patel, who has been deeply involved in the investigation, provided details about the case.

"The indictment reveals Louise Lucas allegedly abused her position of public trust as a 30-year Virginia State Senator to put her own financial interests ahead of the people she represents — orchestrating a five-year scheme worth an estimated $4.5 million," Patel said.

"The charges allege Lucas and a close-knit group of family members and associates used Lucas’ position as Chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee to protect their criminal marijuana enterprise — the ‘Lucas Enterprise’ — insulating the business from criminal scrutiny and influencing legislation to financially benefit themselves," added the FBI director.

In May, FBI agents conducted a raid on the state senator's office. They also searched a cannabis dispensary owned by Lucas.

The state senator is a staunch ally of Virginia Gov. Abigail Spangerber, who delivered the response to President Donald Trump during this year's State of the Union address.