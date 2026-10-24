Milwaukee defeats Rays 3-2 in World Series opener

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off their 2026 World Series run with a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, sparking celebrations among fans who had waited more than four decades to host a Fall Classic game again.

Local fans packed the area around American Family Field starting early in the morning, on a day filled with a festive atmosphere that culminated in a strong performance by the Wisconsin team.

The game began with an emotional ceremony in which the legendary Robin Yount threw out the ceremonial first pitch while wearing the jacket of the late broadcaster Bob Uecker. Once on the field, the Milwaukee lineup responded immediately to starter Nick Martínez's pitches.

In the very first inning, Venezuelan Jackson Chourio hit a single to get the offense going. Next, captain Christian Yelich made the most of his first at-bat in a World Series to hit an RBI triple to center field that sent Chourio home. Immediately after, a hit by William Contreras allowed Yelich to score, giving the Brewers an early 2-0 lead.

Misiorowski's performance and a nail-biting finish in the ninth

Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski backed up the early lead by pitching five innings in which he allowed just one earned run and four hits. During his outing, the young right-hander set a record by throwing the first 103.5 mph pitch in World Series history.

The game had the feel of traditional baseball, characterized by physical play and capitalizing on opponents' errors. Milwaukee's defense also relied on the precision of Venezuelan catcher William Contreras to thwart Tampa Bay’s aspirations.

The game held drama until the very last moment in the top of the ninth inning. With two Rays runners in scoring position, closer Trevor Megill struck out Jonny DeLuca for the final out of the game — after a video review overturned an initial double play — thus securing the first win of the series for the Brewers in front of a packed stadium.