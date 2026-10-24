‘They'll try a legal maneuver’: Lucas Ribeiro warns on ‘Voz News’ that Lula da Silva will allege foreign interference if he loses presidential election

Lucas Ribeiro, an analyst of Latin America and international politics, questioned the polls regarding Brazil's presidential runoff and noted that some surveys show Flávio Bolsonaro with a lead over the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Although he acknowledged that the race will be very close, he highlighted the discrepancies between the polls and cast doubt on the reliability of some polling firms.

"Datafolha has a history of errors," Ribeiro stated in an interview with Karina Yapor, host and executive director of “Voz News,” referring to a poll that placed both candidates in a technical tie, with 50% of the vote each. In contrast, he mentioned other polls that gave the right-wing candidate the lead. "I think there's a slight edge for Flávio," he said, though he cautioned that the final margin could be narrow.

Ribeiro also noted that the social measures announced by Lula during the final weeks of the campaign could influence the election outcome. According to the analyst, the president has resorted to populist initiatives and the use of government tools to promote his policies. Among these measures, he mentioned the increase in social assistance during the election period.

The analyst also interpreted Lula's accusations against Meta — which he blames for favoring Bolsonaro on social media — as a possible strategy in the event of a defeat. "I think it's a ploy, especially if the PT loses the election," he said. Ribeiro suggested that the ruling party might attempt to take the dispute to court and denounce alleged foreign interference.

Beyond the election, Ribeiro identified insecurity and debt as two of Brazil's main problems. "The issue of organized crime in Brazil is one of the issues that most concerns Brazilians," he noted, warning that various regions are dominated by criminal organizations and drug traffickers. He also stated that about 82% of Brazilians are in debt, a situation that affects their ability to consume.

Similarly, Ribeiro argued that a potential Bolsonaro presidency could foster greater cooperation with the United States in the fight against drug trafficking. As he explained, Bolsonaro views U.S. support as "very important international aid" in tackling organized crime.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.