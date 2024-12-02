Joe Biden betrays his word and grants presidential pardon to his son Hunter

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

Joe Biden granted a presidential pardon to his son Hunter Biden, who months earlier had pleaded guilty to illegal firearms possession and tax evasion. The Democratic president took it upon himself to communicate his decision through a statement in which he affirmed that his son was "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

Biden, who months ago told ABC that he had "ruled out" pardoning his son, made it official on Sunday, December 1. The White House had also repeatedly ruled out this scenario. Even Biden had posted the following on his X account: "No one is above the law."

The president explained his decision in a lengthy statement, arguing that the two court cases were politically motivated.

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases," Biden wrote.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough," the president added.

Presidential pardon for Hunter Biden

Under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution, President Biden granted him a "full and unconditional pardon."

"For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California," the official waiver reads.