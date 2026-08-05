Charges filed against armed man arrested at Trump's golf course in California

Published by AFP 5 de agosto, 2026

The armed man arrested on Sunday at a golf course owned by Donald Trump in California—two days before the president was scheduled to visit the site—is facing federal charges and is set to appear in court this Wednesday, authorities announced.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, was charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A federal judge in Los Angeles will decide whether he can be released on bail.

"While we are still investigating this individual's motives, we are grateful that he was apprehended before the president's visit," said Bill Essayli, the U.S. attorney for the Los Angeles district, in a statement released late Tuesday.

Authorities have not provided evidence that the suspect intended to attack Trump.

But "there is no room for error, particularly in light of previous assassination attempts against the president," insisted Patrick Gandy, deputy director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, who promised a "thorough investigation."

He was wanted for theft

Taele had already aroused suspicion on Friday at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course, according to the complaint filed against him. He was seen "wearing an earpiece" and "taking photos and videos of security planning activities" by federal agents tasked with preparing for the presidential visit.

On Sunday, he reappeared at the golf course and was detained. Upon his arrest, agents found a magazine with ammunition in his pants and a "loaded 9mm pistol" in his vehicle, along with binoculars and a security agent's badge.

The suspect claimed to be on a security mission on behalf of the State Department. After verification, it was confirmed that he was wanted for robbery.

Later, the sheriff and the FBI's counterterrorism unit searched Taele's home in Downey, on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

There, they discovered an assault rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, two radios, and "several notebooks containing disturbing statements," according to reports.

Intended to raise funds for the Republican Party ahead of November's midterm elections, Trump's dinner at his golf course went off without a hitch on Tuesday night.