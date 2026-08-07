Washington announces nearly $2 billion in humanitarian aid through religious organizations

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Published by Diane Hernández 7 de agosto, 2026

Washington announced an investment of nearly $2 billion to fund international humanitarian and health programs developed in partnership with religious and community organizations, according to an official statement from the State Department Spokesperson's Office.

The Trump Administration described the announcement as a historic investment and stated that it represents the largest allocation of U.S. foreign aid for global health to faith-based organizations in more than 20 years.

Among the organizations that will participate in implementing the programs are World Vision, Compassion International, and Samaritan's Purse, as well as a network of local organizations.

The State Department stated that the initiative aims to work with organizations with experience providing health and humanitarian services in some of the world's most challenging environments.

About $1.4 billion for hospitals, clinics, and health workers

Most of the announced funding consists of a $1.4 billion investment aimed at strengthening health services provided by hospitals, clinics, and community and faith-based organizations in more than 20 countries.

The funding is part of the "America First Global Health Strategy" (AFGHS).

According to the press release, through the Faith and Community Initiative (FCI), led by World Vision in partnership with a consortium of local faith-based organizations, the State Department plans to contribute up to $850 million over five years, subject to the availability of funds.

The program aims to strengthen more than 2,500 faith-based and community hospitals, clinics, and centers in 17 countries, as well as train, pay, and provide supplies to more than 30,000 community health workers.

Another $570 million will be allocated directly to religious and community hospitals and clinics through funds tied to memoranda of understanding signed with foreign governments as part of the U.S. health strategy.

The State Department noted that, in many countries receiving U.S. foreign aid, health care providers affiliated with religious organizations account for 40% or more of existing health care facilities.

The administration also maintains that, under the new model, at least 80% of the resources will go directly to frontline health services for patients and communities.

According to the statement, this percentage represents a significant increase from the 35% or 40% that historically reached these services through certain State Department grants.

An additional $538 million for humanitarian emergencies

As part of the same announcement, Washington also reported its intention to allocate $538 million to global humanitarian assistance programs administered by organizations considered trusted partners.

The funds will be directed primarily to Samaritan's Purse and a consortium jointly led by World Vision and Compassion International.

The State Department estimates that these funds will provide assistance to 7 million people affected by 16 humanitarian crises.

Of that amount, more than $100 million will be immediately available to respond to natural disasters, while part of the funds will be used to strengthen emergency preparedness in 23 countries considered vulnerable to such events.

Samaritan's Purse and its recent operation in Venezuela

The statement particularly highlights the experience of Samaritan's Purse, an organization that has operated in more than 100 countries and participates in emergency operations related to conflicts, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks.

The Trump Administration highlighted its ability to rapidly deploy aircraft, personnel, supplies, and field hospitals.

As a recent example, the State Department noted that Samaritan's Purse deployed a field hospital in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes in June, where it treated patients in the affected areas.

For its part, the consortium comprising World Vision and Compassion International, in collaboration with Accord Network, will bring together various faith-based organizations dedicated to humanitarian operations.

According to data released by the State Department, World Vision reached 35.6 million people through 104 humanitarian interventions in 2025 and maintains a presence in more than 100 countries.

Compassion International, on the other hand, has more than 70 years of experience and works with tens of thousands of local churches in 29 countries, according to the press release.