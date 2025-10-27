Biden reappears after cancer therapy, calls Trump's tenure 'dark days'

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de octubre, 2025

Former President Joe Biden reappeared to call President Donald Trump's term in office "dark days." Biden's statements come in his first public appearance since completing a round of radiation therapy for an aggressive type of prostate cancer.

In addition, Biden called on Americans to "get back up" and support late-night TV show hosts as they, in his view, "continue to shine a light on free speech."

"Friends, I can ’t sugar coat any of this. These are dark days," Biden said in remarks reported by AP.

In that regard, Biden assured that "since its founding, America has been a beacon for the most powerful idea ever seen in government in the history of the world," Biden said. "The idea is stronger than any army. We’re more powerful than any dictator," the Democrat added.

He noted that "the late night hosts continue to shine a light on free speech knowing their careers are on the line." He also expressed that the country would "find its true compass again."

"Emerge as we always have — stronger, wiser and more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith."