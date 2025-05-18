Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer with bone metastasis

The former Democratic president is discussing treatment options with his family. AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de mayo, 2025

Former Democratic President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his personal office said Sunday in a statement.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement read.

IMAGE | Official statement from Joe Biden's personal office 👇 https://t.co/LV1cvj5uZG pic.twitter.com/qCcUNVyNWZ — VOZ (@Voz_US) May 18, 2025

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office added.

For now, the former Democratic president and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."