Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer with bone metastasis

"While this is a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management," the former president's office said.

The former Democratic president is discussing treatment options with his family.

Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Published by
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

Topics:

Former Democratic President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his personal office said Sunday in a statement.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement read.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office added.

For now, the former Democratic president and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

