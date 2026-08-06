Three major wildfires remain active in Spokane, keeping thousands of people on edge

Published by Diane Hernández 6 de agosto, 2026

Three major wildfires remained active on Wednesday in the Spokane, Wash., area, in the northeastern part of the state, after forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and causing severe damage to hundreds of buildings.

The Autumn Lane, Old Trails and Fairview fires have collectively burned more than 10,500 acres, while fire crews from across the state continue to work to reinforce containment lines and prevent the flames from spreading further.

Authorities are maintaining evacuation orders and warnings in numerous communities in Spokane County, as hot, dry and windy conditions could cause the fires to intensify again. The three fires have forced the evacuation of approximately 67,000 people and destroyed or damaged around 850 structures, according to the most recent reports.

Autumn Lane remains the most active fire

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported that the Autumn Lane Fire remained the most active of the three incidents.

Despite the high risk of spread, firefighters managed to keep the flames within the perimeter established on Tuesday and made progress in building and reinforcing containment lines.

As of the afternoon of Aug. 5, authorities reported the following containment percentages:

Autumn Lane Fire: 13% contained

Old Trails Fire: 13% contained

Fairview Fire: 5% contained

Milder temperatures temporarily aided firefighting efforts. However, emergency officials warned that the return of hotter, drier and windier conditions could test the containment lines built by fire crews.

Investigations underway into causes of two fires The immediate causes of the Autumn Lane and Fairview fires are still under investigation. Authorities have indicated that both were caused by human activity, though they have not publicly determined whether they were accidental or intentional.

​

​The Washington Department of Natural Resources is maintaining fire-burning restrictions in the eastern part of the state due to high temperatures, dry vegetation and increased wildfire activity. The agency reminds the public that human activity is responsible for most fires in Washington.

Man faces charges in connection with Old Trails Fire

In the case of the Old Trails Fire, authorities arrested Aaron F. Farinacci, a 37-year-old Spokane resident, on suspicion of first-degree arson.

According to investigators, a witness reportedly saw the suspect near the point where the flames began. Authorities also found waterproof matches, cigarettes and a butane lighter among his belongings. Farinacci has denied starting the fire.

The defendant made his first court appearance on Aug. 4 and was remanded in custody with bail set at $1 million. His formal arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6.

More than 100 National Guard members are assisting with the emergency

More than 100 members of the Washington National Guard were mobilized to support the response in Spokane.

The troops are assisting local authorities with tasks related to evacuations, access control and the protection of affected communities. The deployment is part of the emergency response to the wildfires and not a riot control operation, as some initial reports might have mistakenly suggested.

"Every one of those National Guard members is a volunteer and every one of them is here to assist you," Major General Gent Welsh stated during a press conference.

Although firefighters have begun to gain ground, authorities insisted that residents should not return to evacuated areas until they receive official authorization. Risks persist due to active hot spots, weakened trees, damaged power lines and possible sudden changes in wind direction.