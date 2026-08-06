Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2026

Miami; Coral Gables, Fla.; Houston; Midland, Texas; San Francisco and New York are the cities where eight Hispanic entrepreneurs established their businesses and went on to become undisputed leaders in their respective sectors. What began as disruptive market visions evolved into thriving corporations that today drive the U.S. economy.

This success is not only measured by its operational or reputational impact, but is also clearly reflected in the numbers: each member of this select group has a net worth in the billions, placing them among the country's business elite.

Abel Avellán

Born in Venezuela, Abel Avellán is the founder and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, Inc., a publicly traded company headquartered in Midland, Texas, which develops a satellite-based mobile broadband connectivity network directly for cell phones. It has partnerships with industry giants such as Verizon, Vodafone and AT&T. According to reports Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $5.7 billion.

Pablo Legorreta

A native of Mexico, Pablo Legorreta left the world of investment banking to enter the pharmaceutical industry. He founded Royalty Pharma, which is currently the world's largest company in the acquisition of pharmaceutical royalty streams. Its headquarters are in New York City. According to Forbes, this Hispanic businessman's net worth is estimated at $4.9 billion.

Jorge Pérez

A native of Argentina with Cuban and Spanish ancestry, Jorge Pérez is the man behind Related Group, South Florida's largest real estate developer. According to the company's website, this Hispanic businessman and his company have managed the construction and sale of 100,000 homes—mostly luxury properties—over the course of its 40-year history. According to a report from Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $2.6 billion.

Daniel Lubetzky

Originally from Mexico, Daniel Lubetzky founded the energy bar company Kind Healthy Snacks in 2004 and sold the majority of the company to the candy and pet food giant Mars 16 years later. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $2.3 billion.

Marcelo Claure

Born in Bolivia, Marcelo Claure currently makes investments through his family business, Claure Group. This Hispanic businessman began amassing his fortune when he sold a telecommunications company he founded to the Japanese multinational SoftBank. According to a report from Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion.

Guillermo Rauch

A native of Argentina, Guillermo Rauch founded technology company Vercel, which specializes in software and website development and has established him as one of the most successful Hispanic entrepreneurs. His company has clients all over the world. According to a report from Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion.

Ignacio Torras

A native of Spain, Ignacio Torras is the head of Tricon Energy, a company that is one of the world's largest distributors of chemicals and plastics. According to a report from Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion.

Albert Nahmad

Originally from Panama, Albert Nahmad turned Watsco, a small local manufacturing company, into a true powerhouse. Under his leadership, the company has reached a market capitalization of $20 billion. According to a report from Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion.