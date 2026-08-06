How Hispanics travel in the US: Discover which destination they prefer over Miami and New York

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de agosto, 2026

For years, Miami and New York have held a prominent place among destinations associated with Hispanic tourism in the United States. However, according to Airbnb's report on Latino and Hispanic travelers in the U.S., Las Vegas was the destination that the surveyed Latino and Hispanic travelers most wanted to visit.

The report does not track all trips taken or all bookings made by Hispanic residents of the United States. Its findings are based on a survey of adults of Hispanic origin who traveled for leisure at least once a year and on internal data from Airbnb users who selected Spanish as their primary language.

Why Las Vegas tops the survey

According to Airbnb, 46% of participants cited Las Vegas as the destination they most wanted to visit in 2025. This figure reflects travel intent, not the number of actual visits or the total volume of bookings.

Preferences also varied by place of residence. New York ranked first among respondents from Chicago, Los Angeles and San Diego, while Las Vegas led in markets such as Miami and Houston.

Las Vegas's appeal is no longer limited to casinos. The city offers shows, artist residencies, themed hotels, attractions for all ages, diverse cuisine and nearby excursions. The Airbnb report mentions the presence of artists such as Christina Aguilera and Los Bukis, whose residency was billed as Las Vegas's first Spanish-language residency.

The city also boasts good air connectivity from most U.S. cities.

Hispanic travelers travel with their families and seek space 74% of Latino and Hispanic travelers travel with their extended family ( compared to 65% of non-Hispanics ).

of Latino and Hispanic travelers travel with their extended family ( ). 61% cite visiting family as their main reason for traveling.

cite visiting family as their main reason for traveling. 54% consider Airbnb or short-term rentals for their leisure trips (compared to 42% of other travelers).

consider Airbnb or short-term rentals for their leisure trips (compared to of other travelers). 50% of bookings made by U.S. guests who selected Spanish as their primary language were for group trips, compared to 40% of bookings by other U.S. guests. These figures suggest that many Latino and Hispanic travelers value spacious accommodations where they can spend time with family and friends, cook together and host multiple generations. These figures suggest that many Latino and Hispanic travelers value spacious accommodations

Other trending destinations

In addition to Las Vegas, the report identifies Myrtle Beach, Austin and Phoenix as the cities with the highest growth in nights booked by U.S. Airbnb users who selected Spanish as their primary language, compared to 2022.

Myrtle Beach combines beaches and entertainment; Austin stands out for its cultural and musical offerings, while Phoenix offers warm weather for much of the year.

Interest in Latin America

The report also shows significant interest in traveling to Latin America. 74% of Latino and Hispanic travelers surveyed said that the destination's culture was important to their travel decisions, while 76% expressed interest in traveling to Latin America to connect with their culture.

Airbnb data indicates that 38% of U.S. guests who selected Spanish as their primary language traveled to Latin America in 2023. According to the platform, this proportion was nearly five times higher than that of other U.S. travelers.

Among the Latin American cities with the highest growth in nights booked by this group were Florianópolis, Brazil; Sabaneta, Colombia and San Salvador, El Salvador. These were the cities with the highest growth within that user category, not necessarily the most-visited Latin American cities in absolute terms.

The data reflects a twofold trend: on the one hand, the search for domestic destinations suitable for family and group travel; on the other, the interest in reconnecting with Latin American culture and family ties.