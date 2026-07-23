More than 1.5 million dozen eggs are being recalled in Texas and New Mexico due to possible salmonella contamination

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de julio, 2026

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. announced the voluntary recall of 1,589,577 dozen white-shelled and brown cage-free eggs produced in Texas due to possible contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Wednesday.

The FDA explained that Salmonella can cause serious and, in some cases, life-threatening infections in young children, the elderly, and people who are frail or have weakened immune systems. In healthy people, the infection usually causes fever, diarrhea, which may contain blood, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and lead to more serious illnesses, such as bloodstream infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The eggs were produced and distributed from farms located in Texas between June 6 and July 3, 2026, with sell-by or best-by dates ranging from July 20 to Aug. 17, 2026.

The products were shipped to foodservice customers and retail stores in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They were also available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi, as well as other smaller retail outlets.