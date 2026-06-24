Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

More than nine million Americans traveled abroad to receive dental care

A root canal treatment that can cost up to $1,500 in the U.S. can be performed for less than $350 in Mexico.

Reference image: toothbrush

Reference image: toothbrushBSIP via AFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Millions of Americans are turning to clinics outside the country for dental care, a practice that continues to gain ground as medical tourism grows worldwide.

According to Axios, a national survey found that about 4% of U.S. adults reported having traveled abroad for dental treatment. That figure would amount to approximately 9.6 million people.

The results come from a survey conducted last year of 9,450 people. Among those who reported traveling outside the United States for medical care, 58% said they did so to access more affordable treatments.

The survey, conducted by CareQuest, also found that more than a quarter of respondents lack dental insurance. Furthermore, it did not identify significant differences related to educational level, income, or employment status among those who sought this type of care.

Mexico ranks among the most popular destinations for those seeking dental treatment, along with Thailand and Hungary. According to an estimate cited in the report, a root canal treatment that can cost up to $1,500 out-of-pocket in the United States can be performed for less than $350 in Mexico.

The risks of this decision

This trend coincides with the expansion of the global dental tourism market. Projections included in the report indicate that this sector could exceed $65 billion by 2033.

However, the report warns that receiving medical care abroad can also present drawbacks. These include difficulties in accessing follow-up care in the event of complications and potential differences in the quality of services among different countries and providers.

LATEST

RECOMMENDATION

tracking