Rod Stewart cancels concerts in US and Mexico due to heart surgery

Published by Israel Duro 12 de agosto, 2026

British singer Rod Stewart, 81, has canceled several concerts on his North American tour due to heart surgery that will keep him off the stage for at least four weeks.

The singer of "Maggie May" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" was in the final stretch of his tour of the United States and Mexico, where he has three performances scheduled over the next four weeks.

Stewart has "successfully undergone a routine procedure involving the implantation of a coronary stent," according to a message posted on his Instagram on Tuesday night. "On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recover," the post states.

"Unfortunately, this means that he will not be able to continue his current tour," the post adds.

Although the post does not specify which concerts are affected, Stewart had several performances scheduled in the United States over the coming weeks, including six dates in Las Vegas.

Previous cancellations in May and June due to health issues

Immediately following the four-week period, the singer was scheduled to travel to Mexico for three concerts in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The singer with the raspy voice and blond hair had already had to cancel several dates in the United States due to health issues in May and June. At that time, he mentioned that he was suffering from sinusitis and laryngitis.

In June, he had to receive oxygen during a concert in Utah and confessed to the audience that he was on the verge of fainting, according to various media outlets.

Although he released another album in 2024, "Swing Fever," Rod Stewart enjoyed his heyday in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as "Maggie May," "Sailing, "Baby Jane," and the catchy "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"