Washington: Law enforcement operation results in 16,000 arrests and nearly 2,000 illegal weapons seized

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de agosto, 2026

The federal operation launched by President Donald Trump to bolster security in Washington, D.C., exceeded 16,000 arrests during its first year of operation, according to figures released this week by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Among those apprehended were more than 3,200 individuals arrested for drug-related offenses, more than 100 known gang members and 35 murder suspects. Authorities have also removed nearly 2,000 illegal firearms from the streets. The most recent data was provided by a report published on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The federal agency described the initiative as the largest collaboration between law enforcement and the National Guard organized to actively combat crime in a major U.S. city.

The scope of the operation was already significant before reaching this new milestone. On July 22, the U.S. Marshals Service itself had officially tallied 15,426 arrests, including 35 related to homicides, 3,007 to narcotics and 1,540 to weapons offenses. By that time, 92 known gang members had also been arrested and 25 missing minors had been located. The official press release can be found here.

From a Trump executive order to the deployment of thousands of officers

The initiative stems from the executive order "Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful," signed by Trump on March 27, 2025, and published by the White House the following day.

The document established the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, composed of agencies such as the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the ATF and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, among other entities.

The order directed the federal government to coordinate with local authorities, increase the presence of law enforcement, and strengthen enforcement of laws related to violent crimes, drugs, vandalism, and other public safety violations.

However, the intensive police operation that resulted in more than 16,000 arrests began in early August 2025, not in March. By November of that year, marking its first 100 days, the U.S. Marshals Service had already reported more than 6,150 arrests and 600 illegal weapons seized.

By February 2026, the figure had risen to 10,000 arrests and more than 1,000 firearms, while by May it was nearing 13,000 arrests.

The operation has brought together more than 4,000 personnel from 28 agencies, in addition to National Guard troops, operating across Washington's eight districts.

Arrests for homicides and gang-related crimes

Notable operations include investigations into homicide suspects, gang members and individuals wanted for violent crimes.

The U.S. Marshals Service previously noted that the death of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old congressional intern who was shot during a shooting in Washington on June 30, 2025, became one of the catalysts for accelerating the operation. Three suspects were subsequently arrested by authorities.

The task force has also been involved in the capture of fugitives wanted for murder and violent robbery, as well as in operations targeting members of criminal organizations.

In addition to the arrests and weapons seizures, 25 missing minors had been located by the end of July, according to official data from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Trump declared a "crime emergency" in August 2025

​

​The measure allowed the use of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department for federal purposes under special powers provided for in the district's self-government legislation and delegated certain authorities to the attorney general.

​

​The White House argued at the time that the levels of homicides, auto thefts and other crimes justified the intervention. According to data cited by the Administration, Washington had recorded a homicide rate of approximately 27 per 100,000 residents in 2024. The federal crackdown took on a new dimension on Aug. 11, 2025, when Trump signed Executive Order 14333, which declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia ​The measure allowed the use of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department for federal purposes under special powers provided for in the district's self-government legislation and delegated certain authorities to the attorney general.​The White House argued at the time that the levels of homicides, auto thefts and other crimes justified the intervention. According to data cited by the Administration, Washington had recorded a homicide rate of approximately 27 per 100,000 residents in 2024.

Homicides and vehicle thefts continue to decline

Available data show that several major crimes have continued to decline in Washington throughout 2026.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), as of July 22, homicides had dropped from 92 during the same period in 2025 to 57 in 2026, a 37% decrease. Vehicle thefts fell from 2,648 to 1,239, equivalent to a 53% decrease, while property crimes decreased by 18%. Updated official data can be found on the MPD's website.

The trend, however, is not uniform across all categories. During that same period, assaults with dangerous weapons increased by 44%, and the total number of violent crimes was 2% higher than the previous year, according to the MPD's preliminary comparison.