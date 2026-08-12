Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de agosto, 2026

After nearly a decade together, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez said "I do." The Portuguese soccer player and his now-wife were married in a ceremony held in complete secrecy in Portugal.

Both posted a photo on their Instagram profiles showing their intertwined hands with their wedding rings visible.

Specifically, the wedding took place during a civil ceremony held in the town of Cascais, very close to Lisbon, according to a statement by the Brunswick Group, the agency representing Cristiano Ronaldo, to AFP.

"The ceremony was a private and intimate occasion attended by their five children," said the Brunswick Group, adding that the soccer player will not provide further details.

Rumors about Ronaldo and Rodríguez's wedding have been swirling in recent days, sparking a wave of speculation about the ceremony's location, the guests who would attend and other details.