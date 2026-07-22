From FIFA to global diplomacy? Trump nominates FIFA President Gianni Infantino to lead the UN

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino take the field during the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.Ayman Aref-NurPhoto via AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 21 de julio, 2026

In a move that promises to shake up the international diplomatic landscape, President Donald Trump is considering backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations (UN).

As exclusively revealed by the New York Post, the U.S. president believes that the Swiss executive possesses the leadership skills and global recognition necessary to build bridges between nations and revitalize the multilateral organization.

The relationship between the two leaders was strengthened during the organization of the World Cup, an event in which Infantino recognized the president's leadership by presenting him with the first Peace Award granted by the sports organization.

Sources close to the White House told the New York newspaper that Trump appreciates Infantino's ability to negotiate with more than two hundred federations and his capacity to connect with various political actors worldwide.

An alternative to candidates from the traditional left

The search for a new candidate for the UN comes in light of the departure of Portugal's António Guterres, who will conclude his term at the end of December.

Washington's proposal enters a field that previously featured candidates from the traditional political establishment, including Chile's former socialist president, Michelle Bachelet, whose candidacy faced reservations within the U.S. administration over her ideological positions.

To secure his appointment, the candidate requires the recommendation of the UN Security Council—where the five permanent members hold veto power—and subsequent confirmation by the General Assembly.

Paolo Zampolli, the White House special envoy for global partnerships, endorsed the idea, noting that Infantino has the necessary executive experience: "At the United Nations, you have to deal with 193 member states. At FIFA, there are more than 200 members, and Gianni's impressive track record shows that he knows how to manage."

Restructuring and an executive focus in international organizations

The proposal is part of the Trump administration's strategy to demand concrete results, budgetary efficiency, and an end to inaction in resolving geopolitical conflicts by multilateral institutions.

Since his return to the White House, the president has reduced U.S. financial contributions to the UN and has withdrawn the country from politicized bodies such as the Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization.

Infantino's eventual transition from the helm of world soccer to the New York headquarters would entail significant personal and logistical adjustments, including a drastic pay cut compared to his current earnings in the sports sector.

Although the 56-year-old leader has begun preparations for his reelection at FIFA, scheduled for March, the push for U.S. diplomacy poses an unprecedented shift in the conduct of international policy.