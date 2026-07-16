The CDC is investigating an outbreak of explosive diarrhea: Taco Bell is recalling products and says there is no link to the chain

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de julio, 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis in the U.S., a parasitic disease that can cause watery diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In an update published on July 15, the CDC reported that more than 400 people infected with Cyclospora had been reported in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky in connection with a multistate outbreak. The agency noted that it is aware of additional cases that are still under investigation and warned that the actual number of people affected could be higher.

Public health officials are interviewing sick individuals to determine what foods they consumed before developing symptoms. So far, authorities have not confirmed any specific food as the source of the outbreak.

The CDC also expressed concern about the increase in cases since early May and noted that it is investigating multiple additional clusters of cyclosporiasis across the country.

For its part, Yum Brands reported that Taco Bell has withdrawn certain limited products from select restaurants as a precautionary measure. The company stated that U.S. health authorities have not linked the outbreak to the chain or to any specific food product.

"Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer," Taco Bell said.

According to additional information released by Reuters, laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States totaled 1,645 as of July 13, an increase of more than 800 cases from the previous update. Additionally, the CDC reported 141 hospitalizations and no deaths related to the outbreak.