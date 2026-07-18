New York: Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves at least one person dead
Since the outbreak was detected in the Upper East Side area, 67 cases have been confirmed, including the 12 people who remain hospitalized.
At least one person has died due to the legionellosis outbreak affecting the Upper East Side in New York, specifically in the neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.
"I am saddened to report that one person has died in connection with the Legionnaires' disease community cluster on the Upper East Side area," said New York City Health Commissioner, Dr. Alister Martin, in a statement.
Dr. Martin expressed his condolences to the victim's loved ones; out of respect, the victim's identity will not be disclosed.
The New York City Department of Health began reporting cases in early July, when several people sought care at health centers with symptoms.
Since then, 67 cases have been confirmed, including the 12 people who remain hospitalized.
Legionellosis
Its main symptoms include cough, fever, headache, muscle aches and shortness of breath. Other less common symptoms are diarrhea, nausea, and confusion.
Generally, people contract it by inhaling water vapor containing the bacteria. It is not transmitted from person to person and is primarily treated with antibiotics.
It is true that death is among its complications. However, this is rare (one in every 10 cases).