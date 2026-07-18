New York: Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves at least one person dead

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de julio, 2026

At least one person has died due to the legionellosis outbreak affecting the Upper East Side in New York, specifically in the neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.

"I am saddened to report that one person has died in connection with the Legionnaires' disease community cluster on the Upper East Side area," said New York City Health Commissioner, Dr. Alister Martin, in a statement.

Dr. Martin expressed his condolences to the victim's loved ones; out of respect, the victim's identity will not be disclosed.

The New York City Department of Health began reporting cases in early July, when several people sought care at health centers with symptoms.

Since then, 67 cases have been confirmed, including the 12 people who remain hospitalized.