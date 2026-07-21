Two American tourists injured in knife attack at the entrance to the Acropolis in Greece

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de julio, 2026

A Greek-American couple was the victim of a knife attack on Tuesday morning, right at the foot of the Acropolis, one of the most iconic and visited monuments in Greece.

The attacker, a Greek citizen in his 60s, was arrested at the scene. He has a history of serious psychological problems, and Greek courts had repeatedly ordered his commitment to a psychiatric facility, according to local media.

Greek police reported that the incident occurred around 8:05 a.m. (local time), just five minutes after the archaeological site opened, which receives an average of 17,000 visitors per day during peak season.

The 48-year-old woman sustained minor injuries to one hand, while her 57-year-old husband suffered more serious injuries to one leg. Both were immediately taken to a hospital, where they are now in stable condition.