Greg Abbott confirms two deaths from flooding in Texas, warns of more extreme rainfall

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2026

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed on Thursday the deaths of two people due to the floods affecting various areas of the state and warned that authorities continue to face a period of historic rainfall with the risk of catastrophic flooding.

"Protecting life remains our top priority as we work through extraordinarily record-breaking-rain," Abbott stated in a statement released by his office following a briefing held at the State Operations Center in Austin.

During a press conference, the governor specified that the victims died after being swept away by the floodwaters while they were in their vehicles. He noted that one of the deceased was a man whose recreational vehicle was swept away by the current, while the second victim was a woman whose car was trapped by the floodwaters.

"Life-threatening catastrophic flooding remains our main risk tonight," the governor added in remarks reported by Reuters.

Abbott noted that the state has deployed more than 2,350 emergency responders and more than 1,400 vehicles, including Black Hawk helicopters and whitewater rescue boats, to respond to the emergency in various regions of Texas.

According to the governor, emergency crews have carried out 230 rescues, including that of a man and his dog, who were evacuated from a truck with the help of a helicopter and a rescue swimmer.