A serious error in New Jersey resulted in the registration of 6,600 non-citizens and allowed hundreds of illegal votes

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 21 de julio, 2026

New Jersey's Democratic governor, Mikie Sherrill, announced that an error in the software of the Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) caused the accidental inclusion of more than 6,000 foreign citizens on the official lists of registered voters.

The glitch, which remained active from June 2023 to June 2024 during the previous administration, resulted in at least 400 non-citizens casting their votes in various elections.

According to the explanations provided by the governor at a press conference, the problem originated during the processing of driver's licenses and state ID cards.

Although approximately 6,600 applicants explicitly indicated on the forms that they were not U.S. citizens, the computer system provided by the contractor automatically registered them on the voter rolls. Most of the individuals added by mistake were not affiliated with any political party.

White House Reaction and Push for Voter ID Laws

The state government's confirmation of the incident immediately reignited the national debate driven by President Donald Trump's administration and the Republican majority regarding the urgency of tightening controls at the polls.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson noted that findings like this debunk the Democratic narrative that it is impossible for non-citizens to vote. "Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly claimed that it is impossible for non-citizens to register to vote, let alone cast a ballot. Time and again it has been proven that they are wrong," the official stated, emphasizing that the incident "underscores the absolute necessity of the SAVE America Act" to require identification at the polls.

For her part, New Jersey Republican Party Chair Christine Hanlon said she felt "vindicated" after having reported irregularities in the voter rolls for months. Hanlon requested a comprehensive audit of the state's voter registry and demanded to know in which specific localities those votes were cast, warning that in small local races, just a few votes are enough to alter the outcome.

Corrective Measures and Dispute Over Legal Responsibilities

Governor Sherrill described what happened as "unacceptable" both because of the state agency's slowness in correcting the problem and because of the silence from former Governor Phil Murphy's outgoing administration.

The state hired the outside firm CSG Law to conduct an independent review, while the MVC administration confirmed the termination of the contract with the technology provider responsible for the failure.

However, the governor refused to make changes to the laws that allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses in New Jersey, arguing that this was a failure of operational accountability.

Sherrill ruled out filing state charges against the foreign nationals who voted, considering the error to be the fault of the state bureaucracy itself, although she cautioned that the federal Department of Justice might take a different legal stance regarding the enforcement of immigration laws.