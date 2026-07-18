The Hispanic GDP is now the world's fourth-largest economy: The silent engine driving the US

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de julio, 2026

The Hispanic economy in the U.S. has reached a new historic milestone. If the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) generated by U.S. Hispanics were that of an independent country, it would rank fourth among the world's largest economies, behind only the United States, China and Germany, and ahead of Japan.

That is the main conclusion of the Latino GDP Report 2026, compiled by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and California Lutheran University, which estimates the value of the Hispanic economy at 4.4 trillion dollars in 2024.

Record-breaking growth

Professor David Hayes-Bautista, co-author of the study and a specialist in public health policy at UCLA, states that the growth achieved by the Latino economy “grew so much that it shattered records for economic vibrancy.”

The figure represents a significant leap from the previous year's report, when Latino GDP exceeded four trillion dollars for the first time. According to the researchers, the Latino economy is currently nearly 9% larger than that of Japan, one of the world's traditional industrial powers.

Much more than immigration

One of the study's central messages challenges the notion that Latino growth depends exclusively on immigration.

Although the authors acknowledge that mass deportations and reduced migration flows may affect part of the Latino population, they argue that the true driver of population growth is so-called natural growth, that is, the difference between births and deaths.

Between 2018 and 2024, the Latino population increased by 4.6 million people, while the non-Hispanic white population decreased by 3.3 million.

Each year during that period, the Latino population grew by an average of 657,000 people due to natural growth. In contrast, the non-Hispanic white population recorded a net decline of nearly 471,000 people annually.

The researchers argue that, with immigration virtually stagnant during 2025 and 2026, much of the future growth of the U.S. labor force will depend precisely on this demographic trend.

The workforce that supports the economy

The report also highlights that the Latino population continues to lead labor market growth. In 2024, the Latino workforce grew by 5.5%, the highest growth recorded to date and 4.2 percentage points higher than that observed among the non-Latino population.

A faster recovery than China and India

The study notes that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Latino community particularly hard. However, the economic recovery was equally extraordinary. Between 2019 and 2024, Latino GDP grew at a faster rate than that of China and India, becoming the fastest-growing economy among the world's ten largest.

Education and entrepreneurship

The report attributes much of this growth to rising educational attainment and the entrepreneurial dynamism of the Latino community. Between 2010 and 2024, the number of Latinos with a college education increased by 144.5%, more than three times the rate recorded among the non-Latino population, which grew by 44.8%.

Entrepreneurship also shows a much higher rate of growth.

Between 2007 and 2023, the number of Hispanic-owned businesses grew nearly seven times faster than that of businesses owned by non-Latinos. In the case of businesses with employees, the growth was even more spectacular: nearly twenty times higher than that recorded by non-Latino-owned businesses.