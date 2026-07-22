Maduro's case: Prosecution and defense propose a June 2027 trial start date
U.S. forces arrested Maduro on January 3 along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Since then, he has been held in a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) took a new step in the criminal proceedings against Venezuela's former dictator, Nicolás Maduro. On Tuesday, DOJ prosecutors and Maduro's defense team submitted a joint schedule proposing that the trial on drug trafficking charges begin in June 2027 before a federal court in Manhattan.
The proposal was submitted to federal judge Alvin Hellerstein, who will decide whether to accept the schedule at a hearing on Wednesday. According to the schedule, Maduro's attorneys have until September 2 to request dismissal of the case.
U.S. forces captured Maduro on January 3 along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Since then, he has been held in a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York, where he awaits the start of his trial. The mission that led to his capture was named Operation "Absolute Resolution" and involved various U.S. agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, the DEA, the Department of Justice, and the Armed Forces.
What charges does Maduro face in the United States?
According to the indictment, Maduro also allegedly maintained an alliance with the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to protect drug shipments, coordinate cocaine shipments, and supply weapons to the guerrilla group. Prosecutors argue that these activities were part of a conspiracy aimed at smuggling large quantities of cocaine into the United States.
Maduro pleaded not guilty to all charges.