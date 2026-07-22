Maduro's case: Prosecution and defense propose a June 2027 trial start date

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de julio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) took a new step in the criminal proceedings against Venezuela's former dictator, Nicolás Maduro. On Tuesday, DOJ prosecutors and Maduro's defense team submitted a joint schedule proposing that the trial on drug trafficking charges begin in June 2027 before a federal court in Manhattan.

The proposal was submitted to federal judge Alvin Hellerstein, who will decide whether to accept the schedule at a hearing on Wednesday. According to the schedule, Maduro's attorneys have until September 2 to request dismissal of the case.

U.S. forces captured Maduro on January 3 along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Since then, he has been held in a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York, where he awaits the start of his trial. The mission that led to his capture was named Operation "Absolute Resolution" and involved various U.S. agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, the DEA, the Department of Justice, and the Armed Forces.