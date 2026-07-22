Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Maduro's case: Prosecution and defense propose a June 2027 trial start date

U.S. forces arrested Maduro on January 3 along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Since then, he has been held in a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York.

Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela/ Federico Parra

Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela/ Federico ParraAFP

Joaquín Núñez
Published by
Joaquín Núñez

The Department of Justice (DOJ) took a new step in the criminal proceedings against Venezuela's former dictator, Nicolás Maduro. On Tuesday, DOJ prosecutors and Maduro's defense team submitted a joint schedule proposing that the trial on drug trafficking charges begin in June 2027 before a federal court in Manhattan.

The proposal was submitted to federal judge Alvin Hellerstein, who will decide whether to accept the schedule at a hearing on Wednesday. According to the schedule, Maduro's attorneys have until September 2 to request dismissal of the case.

U.S. forces captured Maduro on January 3 along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Since then, he has been held in a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York, where he awaits the start of his trial. The mission that led to his capture was named Operation "Absolute Resolution" and involved various U.S. agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, the DEA, the Department of Justice, and the Armed Forces.

What charges does Maduro face in the United States?

Maduro faces federal charges of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, and crimes related to the use and possession of machine guns and destructive devices in support of that alleged conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, for years he coordinated, along with other high-ranking Venezuelan officials, a network that used state resources and institutions to facilitate the international trafficking of cocaine into U.S. territory.

According to the indictment, Maduro also allegedly maintained an alliance with the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to protect drug shipments, coordinate cocaine shipments, and supply weapons to the guerrilla group. Prosecutors argue that these activities were part of a conspiracy aimed at smuggling large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to all charges.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking