Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died after a 'brief and sudden illness'

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de julio, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, died Saturday at 71 following a "brief and sudden illness," according to a statement on his official X account.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the Republican senator from South Carolina's office said, adding that his "family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."