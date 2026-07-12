Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died after a 'brief and sudden illness'
The news was confirmed by the office of the Republican senator. from South Carolina, which stated that “his family appreciates your prayers during this time.”
Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, died Saturday at 71 following a "brief and sudden illness," according to a statement on his official X account.
"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the Republican senator from South Carolina's office said, adding that his "family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."