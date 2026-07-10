Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de julio, 2026

Most Hispanics living in the country consider their background to be a fundamental component of their personal identity. However, there is a marked division over whether that status helps or hinders their opportunities for advancement in the country, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

The study, conducted among 4,923 Latino adults in October 2025, reveals that 61% say that being Hispanic is an “extremely” or “very” important part of how they perceive themselves.

For many, being Hispanic simply means being American without any other labels. Thus, 40% maintain that being Hispanic neither influences nor hinders their ability to get ahead in the United States, while 33% consider it an obstacle and 26% believe it is an advantage.

The survey also reveals significant differences based on political affiliation and immigration experience. Among those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, 57% believe that being Hispanic neither helps nor hinders their ability to advance in the country. In contrast, among Kamala Harris voters, 39% say their Hispanic identity hinders their opportunities for advancement, while 38% believe it has no effect and 23% believe it helps them.

Being Hispanic is more important to Democrats’ self-image

These differences are also reflected in the importance each group places on their identity. Forty-two percent of Trump voters say that being Hispanic is extremely or very important to their self-image, compared to 69% of those who supported Harris.

By party affiliation, 47% of Hispanic Republicans maintain that their background does not influence their chances of advancing, while 41% of Hispanic Democrats believe it does represent a disadvantage.

Discrimination: 54% have not experienced any incidents of discrimination because they are Hispanic

The report also analyzes experiences related to discrimination. Thirty-four percent of Hispanics say they have been discriminated against or treated unfairly by someone who is not Hispanic during the twelve months prior to the survey. In addition, 29% say they have been criticized for speaking Spanish in public, 26% say someone told them to go back to their country of origin, and 25% say they have been insulted because they are Hispanic.

However, 54% say they have not experienced any of these incidents, while 34% report that someone expressed support for them because of their heritage.