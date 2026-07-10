A UFC event, explosive drones and eight people arrested: New details on alleged attack on Trump

Donald Trump in the Octagon at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250 AFP.

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de julio, 2026

Authorities arrested an eighth suspect linked to the alleged plot to carry out an attack during the mixed martial arts (MMA) event held on June 14 at the White House to mark the 80th birthday of President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice reported that the suspect was identified as Chandler D. Scaggs, 21, a resident of West Virginia. According to authorities, he was arrested this week and had allegedly been designated to act as one of the snipers during the attack that was reportedly intended to assassinate several of the leading political and business figures attending the event.

Plan to attack high-ranking officials

With this arrest, there are now eight people in custody as part of an investigation being conducted in a state court in Ohio, AFP reported.

According to the indictment, the suspects face charges of conspiring to assassinate the president of the United States, Vice President J.D. Vance, other high-ranking federal officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, businessman Elon Musk and other high-profile targets.

Here’s how the attack would have unfolded

According to the investigation, the plan involved launching drones loaded with explosives near the venue where the MMA event was taking place to cause chaos and force the evacuation of attendees.

Amid the confusion, several snipers would open fire on law enforcement officers and high-level guests attending the event.

The Department of Justice noted that the arrests made before the event took place made it possible to thwart the alleged attack before it could be carried out.

An investigation that continues to expand The first arrests were announced on June 16, when authorities arrested five men, aged 19 to 32, in the states of California, Nebraska and Missouri.

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​Subsequently, in late June, the FBI apprehended two additional suspects in Washington and Missouri. With Scaggs’ arrest, the number of defendants has risen to eight.

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​All were charged jointly in the same legal case.

The event brought together thousands of guests

The target of the alleged attack was the Freedom 250 event, organized by the UFC on the White House lawn to commemorate President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The event was attended by more than 4,000 guests, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Paramount CEO David Ellison, whose company held the exclusive broadcast rights to the event.

U.S. authorities are continuing their investigation to determine whether there are others involved in planning the alleged attack.