End of secrecy: Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence and reveals details of his hospitalization

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de julio, 2026

In an official statement released by his office on Sunday, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell provided detailed public explanations regarding his hospitalization, which kept Washington’s political establishment on edge and sparked intense speculation on Capitol Hill, especially following the recent announcement of his upcoming retirement from the Senate.

The 84-year-old senator clarified that his hospitalization was due to an incident that occurred about a month ago, during which he temporarily lost consciousness. McConnell noted that subsequent medical evaluations ruled out severe structural damage or acute cardiovascular conditions.

The medical diagnosis and the impact of chronic aftereffects

To dispel the alarmist reports circulating in the media, McConnell himself detailed the true extent of his condition.

“My doctors have confirmed that I did not fracture any bones nor did I suffer a concussion. I did not have a heart attack or a stroke,” the congressman stated verbatim.

He also added that he has no tumors or hemorrhages, although he admitted that he was briefly unconscious and that, during his stay at the medical center, he developed a mild case of pneumonia.

At the same time, the Office of the Congressional Physician issued a supplementary report included in the same official notification. The medical report revealed that the senator, who is serving his seventh consecutive term in the Senate, has experienced multiple falls throughout this year.

According to the Capitol medical staff, these incidents are directly attributable to the post-polio condition he has suffered from since childhood, a condition that chronically affects his mobility and physical balance.

Commitment to the legislative agenda until retirement

McConnell’s statements also shed light on the timeline for his departure from public life, linking his physical challenges to his decision not to run for another term.

The Republican Senate leader acknowledged that part of his decision to retire at the end of his term in January stemmed from an honest assessment of the severe demands of legislative work in the Senate.

Despite the evident wear and tear, the Republican dispelled any suspicion of an early resignation that could alter the delicate balance of power in the Senate. “I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I fully intend to finish the work for which I was elected,” he stated firmly in his letter.