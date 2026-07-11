Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid New York City $160,000 to get married

Published by AFP 11 de julio, 2026

Taylor Swift paid $160,000 to New York City to cover the costs of her wedding, held last week at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday.

The wedding between the pop star and the American football player Travis Kelce, which took place on July 3, brought together hundreds of celebrities and required a large deployment of police officers who closed off the streets around the venue.

"Taylor Swift has already paid the cost of the permit, which was more than $160,000," Mamdani told reporters when asked if the singer would reimburse the city for the police overtime related to the ceremony.

The total cost of the event is unknown, but Forbes magazine estimated that it exceeded $20 million.

The couple also donated $26 million to various charities, particularly in New York and Kansas, where the athlete plays.