Two dead and at least four injured in a shooting in Toronto

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de julio, 2026

Two people were killed and at least four others were seriously injured in a shooting Saturday at a salsa festival that drew thousands of people to Toronto, according to Canadian police.

Investigators said "there was an exchange of gunfire between two individuals, and two firearms were recovered."

They emphasized the danger that the apparent settling of scores could have posed to the more than 13,000 people attending the Latin music festival.

"Two males have been pronounced dead" and "another four individuals have been transported to local hospitals with serious injuries," Toronto's deputy police chief, Frank Barredo, said.

Police had initially referred to an "active shooter," but "that does not appear to be the case," Barredo said.

Asked about the perpetrators, he did "not rule out" that more people could have been involved than the two mentioned. "There have been no arrests at this time," Barredo said.