Memorial Day 2026: record travel alert issued; here's everything you need to know before you leave

Traffic on the Interstate freeway in Los Angeles, California (File). David McNew / AFP .

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de mayo, 2026

Millions of Americans are preparing to kick off the unofficial start of summer with what could become one of the busiest weekends in recent history. Authorities and mobility experts are forecasting a record volume of travel over the Memorial Day holiday, while border agencies have issued warnings of significant delays and heightened controls at crossings with Canada.

The forecast comes as highways, airports and border crossings prepare for intense operational pressure.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), approximately 45 million people will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from their homes over the holiday weekend, surpassing last year's figures and setting a new mobility record for this date.

The figures reflect a continued increase in travel demand despite rising fuel costs and other economic adjustments.

"Travel demand remains high and, despite rising fuel prices, many people continue to prioritize leisure travel during the holidays," explained Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.

Millions will hit the road

Driving will continue to be the dominant choice for travelers.

AAA estimates that 39.1 million people will travel by car, accounting for nearly 87% of total expected weekend travel.

The figure is slightly higher than the previous record and means that thousands of additional vehicles will travel on the country's major highways.

The increase in traffic also raises concerns about road safety and delays, especially in metropolitan areas.

The transportation analytics firm INRIX expects the most complicated driving periods to occur:

Thursday and Friday between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Monday afternoon during homecoming.

Major urban corridors and interstate highways.

Sunday could become the day with the least congestion.

Experts note that during holiday weekends traffic often shifts from urban centers to highways and intercity routes, increasing the risk of accidents due to unfamiliar routes and long periods behind the wheel.

Special warning for travelers on the Canada-U.S. border

In addition to U.S. roads, one of the biggest focuses of attention will be the Canadian border.

The Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a warning for those planning to cross over the holiday weekend, particularly at high-flow land crossings between Michigan and Ontario.

Authorities anticipate:

Extended wait times .

Stricter documentation checks .

Increased inspections .

Significant wait times at border crossings.

Travelers have been urged to verify in advance the validity of their documents and review customs restrictions before arriving at the border.

CBP further recommends:

Carry an up-to-date passport and documents.

Declare agricultural products and goods transported.

Report if transporting more than $10,000 .

Check border wait times before departing.

Pressure on international crossings could be felt especially among those commuting between Ontario, Michigan, New York and other regions in the Northeast.

High gas prices aren’t stopping travelers gasoline continues at elevated levels, the highest seen since the summer of 2022.



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Yet AAA estimates 2.7 million Florida residents will travel over the weekend, setting another state record.



According to Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, travelers are not canceling their plans, though they are adjusting their budgets.



Many travelers are opting for shorter trips, reducing secondary expenses or staying closer to home. Although enthusiasm for travel remains strong, many households will face higher costs to fill up the tank. The national average for, the highest seen since the summer of 2022.In Florida , for example, the average price reached $4.43 per gallon , up from $4.21 just a day earlier.Yet AAA estimatesover the weekend, setting another state record.According to Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, travelers are not canceling their plans, though they are adjusting their budgets.Many travelers are opting foror staying closer to home.

Orlando, Miami and Las Vegas lead demand

Demand for car rentals will also post a strong increase.

AAA notes that the busiest days for car rentals will be Thursday and Friday.

Among the most sought-after domestic destinations are:

Orlando

Miami

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Seattle

New York

Denver

Boston

Meanwhile, among the most popular international destinations appear:

Rome

Vancouver

Paris

London

Orlando and Miami are among the five most in-demand U.S. destinations for the holiday weekend.

Air travel continues to grow

The airline industry's recovery also remains strong.

AAA estimates that approximately 3.66 million Americans will fly over Memorial Day, a slight increase over last year.

Round-trip domestic tickets average about $800, although those who booked in advance achieved lower fares before the increase in jet fuel impacted prices.

Experts recommend arriving early at airports and keeping essential luggage in carry-on bags.

AAA advises including:

Medications.

Extra change of clothes.

Important documents.

Chargers and essentials.

AAA asks to check vehicle before leaving

The motoring organization also issued recommendations to avoid mechanical problems.

During last year's Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 requests for roadside assistance.

The most frequent problems were: Discharged batteries.

Flat tires.

Empty tanks.

Drivers out of their vehicles.

"Most of these incidents can be prevented with a quick pre-trip check," Jenkins said.

Recommendations include checking: Tire pressure.

Battery condition.

Fluid levels.

Brake system.

Fuel up before hitting the road.

Authorities also suggest avoiding hard accelerations and slowing down, a measure that can help reduce gas consumption during long drives.

With millions ready to hit the road, catch a flight or cross borders, Memorial Day 2026 could go down as one of the busiest travel weekends ever seen in the United States.