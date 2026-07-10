The Florida Python Challenge begins: Here are the rules

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de julio, 2026

With the goal of protecting native wildlife, one of the country’s most unusual environmental events begins this Friday. Running through July 19 is the Florida Python Challenge, an annual competition in which hundreds of professional and amateur hunters venture into the Everglades to capture and eliminate as many Burmese pythons as possible, the area’s primary invasive species.

To compete, participants had to pay a $25 entry fee, regardless of the category in which they registered: beginner or professional. During the event, each participant must follow a set of rules established by the organizers.

Rules for participating in the Florida Python Challenge

The rules for competing in the Florida Python Challenge are as follows:

"Participants must carry a printed or digital copy of their registration confirmation email with them during the competition."

"Minors under the age of 18 must be registered by their parents or legal guardians. They must also be accompanied by a registered adult during the competition. Parents or legal guardians assume full responsibility for their children’s participation.”

“Only Burmese pythons that have been captured at the competition venues during the Florida Python Challenge will be considered valid entries for the contest.”

"The use of firearms to hunt pythons is prohibited during this competition."

"The use of dogs or other animals to search for, capture, or kill pythons is prohibited for participants during this competition."

"Pythons captured by beginners must be humanely euthanized immediately at the capture site. Beginner participants may not transport live pythons at any time."

"Air guns and captive bolts may be used to humanely euthanize pythons at any time of day or night."

"Participants will be disqualified if they kill a native snake or damage, destroy, or remove eggs from a native species."

"It is prohibited to hunt pythons with an air rifle on, from, or across levees or the right-of-way of roads."

"At night, artificial light, such as flashlights and headlamps, may be used to help locate and capture pythons."

"Python carcasses must be kept refrigerated or frozen and turned in at the nearest and most accessible Florida Python Challenge checkpoint within 24 hours of capture."

"Beginners must comply with the off-road vehicle requirements that apply to the general public."

"The use of drones/unmanned aircraft systems is prohibited."

"To film for commercial purposes in the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area and Everglades National Park, a permit from the National Park Service may be required before conducting these activities."

"Commercial activities in the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area and Everglades National Park, including tours and guiding services, require a Commercial Use Authorization from the National Park Service (NPS) prior to taking place."

"Parking or driving hovercraft or other vehicles on tree islands or in the surrounding vegetation is prohibited. It is also prohibited to cut, damage, or remove any natural, artificial, or cultural resource, including the cutting of vegetation on tree islands."

"Roadkill Burmese pythons are not eligible for the contest."

"To capture Burmese pythons by hand, you may use hooks, tongs, bags, pole lasso, and long-handled, non-motorized tools."

"The use of traps, bait, explosives, chemicals, smoke, and motorized tools to capture pythons is prohibited."

Who won last year?

The contest winner will receive $10,000, the same prize that was awarded to Taylor Stanberry after winning last year’s contest. He caught 60 Burmese pythons.