Jannik Sinner wins his second Wimbledon Title After Comeback Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Published by AFP 12 de julio, 2026

The Italian Jannik Sinner, the world’s No. 1 tennis player, confirmed his dominance on Sunday by winning his second consecutive Wimbledon title after defeating the German Alexander Zverev in a final in which he lost the first set.

In a close match between the world’s No. 1 and No. 3 players—with the No. 2 player, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, absent due to injury Sinner prevailed 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, and 6-4.

After his victory, Sinner, 24, admitted to feeling nervous “on Sunday morning, since it’s a very special place.”

"You never know how many times you’ll come back here. I never take it for granted," he added.

Sinner and Zverev, watched by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and two of their three children, staged a hard-fought match lasting 3 hours and 46 minutes, in which fans had to wait until the 34th game of the match for one of the finalists to break his opponent’s serve.

The Italian broke Zverev’s serve at that moment in the third set, paving the way for his victory over the German, who in June won the first Grand Slam of his career at age 29 by claiming Roland Garros.

"An incredible final"

Sinner praised Zverev’s strong performance.

"If you play like that, I’m sure you’ll have a trophy like this one," Sinner said, addressing his opponent and holding up the trophy he had just won.

"We both started off very well, serving very fast. It was another incredible final. It takes two players to achieve something like this," Sinner added.

"I'm very happy about the victory, but above all, I'm very pleased with the level of tennis we've shown. There's no better place to play tennis," he concluded.

Sinner suffered a surprise upset in the second round of the Paris tournament—in which Alcaraz also did not participate due to a wrist injury.

Zverev, who had the German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, in the stands, suffered his tenth consecutive loss to Sinner.

"The truth is, I don't like you that much anymore. I've lost nine times (actually ten, in a row) to you," Zverev joked during the trophy ceremony. "Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Congratulations, Jannik," he added.

Zverev had his first and only chance to break Sinner’s serve in the seventh game of the third set, but he slipped when the Italian hit a drop shot.

Zverev overtakes Alcaraz

After that fall, the German clutched his right knee, and Sinner crossed the net to check on his opponent. The Italian helped Zverev to his feet, and Zverev was able to continue the match until the end.

Zverev, who in his previous appearances at Wimbledon had never advanced past the round of 16, can take comfort in reaching the Wimbledon final and displacing Spain’s Alcaraz from the No. 2 spot in the ranking.

Sinner won his fifth Grand Slam title, adding to his two Wimbledon victories (2025 and 2006) with two more at the Australian Open (2024 and 2025) and one at the U.S. Open (2024), with Roland Garros the only one that has eluded him so far.

With his victory, Sinner pocketed $4.8 million (£3.6 million) in prize money, while Zverev took home $2.4 million( £ 1.8 million).

Despite his early exit at Wimbledon, the Italian claimed his sixth title of the season, having also won the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of the year.